Florida Ag Commissioner seeks ideas from Israel trip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a large entourage of business leaders through Israel, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner will be taking her own course through the country with the goal of bringing back ideas.

Fried and DeSantis' paths will intersect for a Florida Cabinet meeting on the trip that begins Memorial Day weekend, but otherwise her mission is independent of DeSantis.

Fried said Thursday she'll meet with Israeli citrus growers and dairy farmers, as well ask talk with people in the medical marijuana industry.

Fried is the first Jewish woman to serve on Florida's Cabinet. She said during her 2018 campaign that her first trade mission would be to Israel.