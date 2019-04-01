Floodwaters make their way to eastern Missouri

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) — Slow-moving floodwaters have made their way to eastern Missouri, increasing the number of closed roads to more than 160.

The flooding Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday in Clarksville. Residents spent the weekend sandbagging around homes and businesses.

St. Louis has closed its flood gates as it prepares for the river to crest there on Tuesday. Some roads and parks will be inundated, but the flooding there isn't classified as major.

The Missouri River also remains high, but water levels have dropped below major flood state in most locations. That is allowing Amtrak to resume normal operations Monday on its Missouri River Runner route, which transports passengers between Kansas City and St. Louis.

The worst of the damage is in northwest Missouri, where floodwaters are receding.