Flooding sees 2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in the northern Iowa's Mason City say two apartment complexes near an overflowing creek have been evacuated.

Police say the decision to evacuate Autumn Park and Chelsea Creek apartment complexes on Friday came after nearly 6 inches of rain fell in the area, swelling nearby Chelsea Creek.

Police said the creek's water levels were slowly receding Friday, but that the threat of more rain later Friday and Saturday still posed a flooding threat.

Because of that, the apartment residents were being asked to stay away from the complexes. Police say a Salvation Army emergency shelter will remain open until the threat passes.

City officials say water still covered low-lying roads in the city on Friday.