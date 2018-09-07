Flooding causes post office in Mescalero to close

MESCALERO, N.M. (AP) — Flooding has caused the post office in Mescalero to be closed until further notice.

All retail and P.O. box operations in Mescalero will be run out of the Post Office in neighboring Tularosa.

The U.S. Postal Service also says customers can mail items, purchase stamps or pick up packages at the location in Tularosa.

The agency emphasized the closure in Mescalero wasn't permanent.