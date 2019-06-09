Flooded I-29 in Iowa causes traffic stress in Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Some residents are unhappy that Interstate 29 across the bloated Missouri River in Iowa is closed again due to flooding, sending more drivers through their small Nebraska town than ever before.

College student Maggie Kreifels says U.S. Highway 75, which passes straight through Auburn, Nebraska, is busier and its drivers more impatient.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that other residents complain that drivers, including semis, eager to avoid 75 are clogging up residential streets.

Not everyone is unhappy. Business owners welcome the extra passing trade.

Evan Lindsey, the general manager of a Pizza Hut branch, says business is flourishing and he's encouraging his staff to enjoy meeting new people in the restaurant. He says his staff recognizes that more customers mean more tips.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com