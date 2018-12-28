Flood warnings as heavy rains move across the South

Cars stack up northbound on Interstate 110, as they encounter high water in the roadway under the railroad bridge near the governor's mansion, as even fewer vehicles opt to try to navigate the water as they progress southbound after heavy rains, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A storm that dumped up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi moved into Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and western North Carolina on Friday.

The National Weather Service posted flash flood watches and warnings for much of the South.

The storm system was blamed for a death in Louisiana earlier this week when a tree fell on a camper. Forecasters planned to check Friday on a possible tornado near Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Forecasters said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain were possible in northern Alabama and central and north Georgia. A flood warning was also issued for Asheville, North Carolina.

Water flooded more than a dozen homes in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and more than two dozen water rescues were reported in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, because of the rain.