Flood warning issued for parts of Housatonic River

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Housatonic River in northwest Connecticut.

The warning is in effect until Monday afternoon.

Only minor flooding is occurring, according to the Northeast River Forecast Center.

The warning follows heavy rainfall Saturday and a fast snow melt in Massachusetts and southern Vermont.

More than an inch of rain fell in the Housatonic Valley in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Rainfall totals included 1.30 inches in Great Barrington and 1.20 inches in Lee.

The Housatonic was over its 8-foot flood stage at Gaylordsville at 9 p.m. on Sunday. At flood stage, water reaches New Milford Foundry and Youngfield Street.

In Falls Village, the river was over its 7-foot flood stage and is expected to remain there until Monday evening. Over 7 feet, the park above Falls Village Dam begins to flood, and water reaches the fields of White Hollow Farms near Limerock Road, and is at the edge of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School fields.