Flood warning issued for San Juan River in New Mexico

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — A flood warning is in effect along the San Juan River in rural northwestern New Mexico due to releases of runoff from Navajo Dam.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday its warning is in effect between Navajo Dam and Bloomfield in San Juan County until Thursday evening.

According to the weather service, that river was cresting Wednesday morning but was expected to gradually fall below flood stage.

The county Office of Emergency Management says there's a possibility of minor flooding that "it is not expected to be a great impact."

The office says it is discouraging recreational activities on the river due to swift flows, debris and impassible bridges.

The dam is 55 miles (65 kilometers) east of Farmington.