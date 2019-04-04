Flint water crisis takes center stage in new play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A new play at the University of Michigan tells the story of the Flint water crisis through the voices of residents, activists, scientists and politicians.

Jose? Casas interviewed more than 80 people connected to the crisis in order to create his new play, "Flint." It'll premiere at the Ann Arbor campus' Arthur Miller Theatre on Thursday and will run for two weeks.

"Flint" involves characters based on real residents in the city where lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014 after officials tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it.

Casas says the documentary-style play covers issues beyond water, such as race, poverty and violence.

He hopes the play will bring more attention to Flint's ongoing crisis and encourage audiences to consider how to create change in their communities.