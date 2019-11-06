Flint mayor ousted as recovery, rebuilding trust continue

Former Flint city councilman and current state Rep. Sheldon Neeley, center, hears he has officially been declared the winner of the Flint mayoral race and supporters cheer in celebration, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Flint, Mich. (Sara Faraj/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Flint, Michigan, will continue to recover from a lead-contaminated water crisis with a new mayor, who will in turn work to rebuild residents' shattered trust.

Former Flint city councilman and current state Rep. Sheldon Neeley on Tuesday defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver.

Weaver, who served one term, survived a 2017 recall effort. She was elected in 2015, when voters ousted Dayne Walling in the wake of the crisis arising after the city turned to the Flint River for its water supply. The water switch was made while Flint was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager and was waiting for a pipeline to be built from Lake Huron.

Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor in Flint, believes an "anti-incumbent element" with a general distrust of City Hall benefited Neeley.