Flights, baseball canceled ahead of looming spring blizzard

DENVER (AP) — Flights and baseball are being canceled ahead of a looming spring blizzard in the Rockies.

About 40 percent of Denver International Airport's daily flights were scratched Wednesday, most of them in the afternoon when rain is expected to turn into snow.

The Colorado Rockies were supposed to play the Atlanta Braves at about that time but announced they were postponing the game until August.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the northern half of Colorado's heavily-populated Front Range region, including Denver, as well as the state's northeastern plains from noon through midday Thursday. Blizzard warnings were also posted for southeastern Wyoming, including Cheyenne, from Wednesday into Thursday.

A few school districts canceled classes in Colorado and Wyoming but many decided to have a shortened day and cancel evening activities instead.