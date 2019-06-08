Fleischmann's Yeast celebrates 150 years in Catskills

FLEISCHMANNS, N.Y. (AP) — Fleischmann's Yeast is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding at a small Catskill Mountain village with the same name.

The village of Fleischmanns is hosting Fleischmanns Founder's Day on Saturday, complete with a parade and a bake-off.

The family that introduced Fleischmann's yeast built several summer homes, a post office in more in this rural area north of New York City in the 1880s.

The Fleischmann family donated a large tract of land after they left the area in 1912, inspiring the village to adopt the name Fleischmanns.