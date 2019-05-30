Flea market, BBQ set in Gaylordsville

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department and its auxiliary will hold a flea market and chicken barbecue June 1.

The flea market will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at fireman’s field on Route 7. There is no rain date. The chicken barbecue will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the ball field.

Walk-ins are welcome for the flea market, depending on availability. The auxiliary reserves the right to refuse rentals to any inappropriate or conflicting vendors.