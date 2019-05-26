https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Flea-market-BBQ-set-in-Gaylordsville-13868461.php
Flea market, BBQ set in Gaylordsville
The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department and its auxiliary will hold a flea market and chicken barbecue June 1.
The flea market will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at fireman’s field on Route 7. There is no rain date. The chicken barbecue will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the ball field.
Walk-ins are welcome, depending on availability. The auxiliary reserves the right to refuse rentals to any inappropriate or conflicting vendors.
