Flathead County man charged with killing father in fire

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana man is charged with killing his father by setting their house on fire and blocking the exits, Flathead County prosecutors said.

Jason Daivd Weldele, 42, made an initial appearance in Justice Court on Wednesday on a charge of deliberate homicide in the death of Daniel Gerald Weldele, 63. A preliminary autopsy report indicated Daniel Weldele died of smoke inhalation early Saturday at the residence the men shared near Somers.

Jason Weldele did not enter a plea and his bail was set at $250,000, court officials said. He is scheduled to enter a plea in District Court on Nov. 19. A public defender attended the initial appearance, but court records don't indicate if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Jason Weldele had called law enforcement twice on Oct. 16, including reporting a fire just before midnight. Officers responded to the residence and found no fire. The fatal fire was reported just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 17, court records said.

Daniel Weldele, who was unable to get around or out of the house without assistance, was found inside the house. Deputies found a dresser and shelves barricading a door and bed springs laying against a window, court records said.

Jason Weldele was found outside the residence. A deputy reported he was acting erratically and officers couldn't understand what he was saying, court documents said.