Courtesy of Gunn Historical Museum

Gunn Historical Museum in Washington will hold a “Readings from the Archives of Gunn Historical Museum” program Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Museum Curator Stephen Bartkus will share two papers, “Reminiscences of Life in Washington” by Rev. Henry Calhoun in 1892 and “A Paper of Memories of Washington Green 1872-75” by Clarence Nettleton, along with related vintage photographs from the museum’s collection. The Washington Green is shown above in his 1866 photo, with Woodruff House, the Episcopal rectory, the Chadwicks’ house (before restoration, and the Congregational meetinghouse. Registration is required to attend this free program. The Zoom link will be sent to the provided email address at registration. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yylouq7r. If you have a Flashback photo you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.