The Grange Hall, located between Main and Center streets in Bridgewater, was built in 1854 as a meetinghouse before the town was incorporated. Over the years, it was re-purposed into a meeting place, town hall, school and, eventually, grange hall. In 1901, the local grange purchased the building and established the home of Bridgewater Grange #153, which is gearing up for its 120th anniversary. Ninety-eight years later, the hall was sold to the town for $1 with the understanding that the town would maintain the building and the grange organization would always be able to call it home. In more recent years, the building has been condemned, but now a group of local residents is forming a non-profit organization in hopes of preserving and restoring the structure. Numerous grange members are shown above in this undated, black and white photo. For more information about the grange hall, see story Page S1.