It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since Storm Alfred rolled through the area, dumping snow on Halloween. The snow couldn’t diminish the Halloween spirit of five young New Milford adults and a friend from New Fairfield, though. Just hours after snow had stopped falling, the snow artists dug into the newly fallen white stuff and created a trio of Halloween snowmen. Taking a moment to pose in front of a home along Poplar Street in New Milford are, from left to right, front row, "Jack, the Halloween snow pumpkin," Jack's significant other, "Jill," and the rather fearsome looking "Hannibal;" back row, Lauren Robideau, Joseph Benedict, Lauren Korn of New Fairfield, Carl Nelson, Lauren's brother, Jaden Robideau, and Emma Stanley. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.