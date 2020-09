Flashback

The town of New Milford has long had a Babe Ruth league, as evident by this 1957 ticket to a game. Six teams participated in the league back then: the Yankees, Red Sox, Sherman, Giants, Dodgers and Brookfield. The majority of games were played at Young’s Field in New Milford, but a few were played at Sherman Field. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, email drose@newstimes.com.