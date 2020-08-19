The coronavirus pandemic has limited most of the traditional events offered in the community, including the Bridgewater Country Fair. The two-day fair that celebrates agriculture and offers entertainment draws thousands of patrons from around the state and raises funds for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department. The fair would have been held at the end of August
The coronavirus pandemic has limited most of the traditional events offered in the community, including the Bridgewater Country Fair. The three-day fair draws thousands of patrons from around the state and raises funds for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department. The fair would have been held at the end of this month. Above is a photograph from the firemen’s parade that kicked off the 2011 fair. Justin “Pokey” Planz, then-Bridgeater Volunteer Fire Department's assistant chief, is shown offering a salute with then-16-month-old son, Brody, in tow. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.