The coronavirus pandemic has limited most of the traditional events offered in the community, including the Bridgewater Country Fair. The two-day fair that celebrates agriculture and offers entertainment draws thousands of patrons from around the state and raises funds for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department. The fair would have been held at the end of August

SPECTRUM/Justin "Pokey" Planz, the Bridgeater Volunteer Fire Department's assistant chief, offers a salute with 16-month-old son, Brody, in tow at the Bridgewater Country Fair, Aug. 19, 2011