New Milford Hospital has grown since it first opened in 1921 in a two-story frame home on Whittlesey Avenue. At the time, a group of townspeople purchased the house and converted it into a 12-bed facility the first of its kind in the area. It was used for three years until a need for larger facilities resulted in the donation by Edward M. Chapman of a private home on Elm Street in front of the present day hospital. In use as a hospital for 26 years, post-war increased in population approached the capacity until the construction of a larger, modern, fireproof building became necessary. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital was held June 17, 1949. On Nov. 27, 1950, patients were transferred from the Bostwick home to the then-new, three-story hospital, above. The hospital was designed in a “Y” shape for efficiency, the structure had complete medical and surgical facilities and could care for 44 patients. Plans for increased services were already underway and possible expansion was imminent, according to the write-up and photo published in the “250th Anniversary of New Milford, 1707-1957” keepsake program. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com