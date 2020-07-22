  • Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual New Milford Village Fair Days was canceled. The popular two-day event would have been held this weekend. The annual 8-Mile Road Race and Village Fair Days 5K is one of the most popular activities of the fair. Above is a picture of 5K runners Amanda Telford of Bridgewater and Ryan Fanella, then 9, of New Milford during the 2010 8-Mile Road Race and 5K. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com. Photo: File Photo /Trish Haldin / The News-Times Freelance

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual New Milford Village Fair Days was canceled. The popular two-day event would have been held this weekend. The annual 8-Mile Road Race and Village Fair Days 5K is one of the most popular activities of the fair. Above is a picture of 5K runners Amanda Telford of Bridgewater and Ryan Fanella, then 9, of New Milford during the 2010 8-Mile Road Race and 5K. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.

