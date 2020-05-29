The Memorial Day parade has long been a tradition in New Milford. But this year, the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a wreath ceremony was held at the war memorial at the south end of the Village Green to remember the fallen (see photographs in this week’s edition) and poppies made by members of the community were display in front of the Roger Sherman Town Hall, a project organized by the Charles Merriman, Society for the Children of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area. As we reflect on the holiday, here’s a flashback to the town’s Memorial Day parade circa early 1980s. Members of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and the fire department’s historic carriage make their way north on the west side of Main Street. The white house in the back on the east side of Main Street is the former home of Charlie Barlow, next to the First Congregational Church driveway. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.