Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza. Above is The Mayflower Inn, circa 1920. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.