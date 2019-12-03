The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will next meet at the Washington Senior Center Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion at the center, located in Bryan Hall Plaza, will be “Lost Washington.” Attendees are invited to discuss building they remember but are no longer in town, places individuals miss and more. Those interested in attending are invited to bring photographs, stories and memorabilia to share. Above is a photograph from the museum’s collection showing the former A&P grocery store during high water in Washington Depot circa 1930. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.