The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, will mark the 53rd year of the lighting. Residents are invited to gather at the bandstand Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for visits (for more information, see Page S5). Above, a countdown of "3, 2, 1" climaxes with cheers from the crowd as the lights go on on the Christmas trees on the Village Green during the 2012 tree lighting. If you have a “Flashback” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.