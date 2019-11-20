The New Milford High School boy’s basketball team didn’t have the year it had hoped for during the academic year 1986-87, but it finished the season with a 7-12 record. Not the powerhouse WCC of years past, Coach Bill Hibbard’s “5” showed moments of strength, according to the yearbook that year. One memorable moment of the season included Jamie Scrimgeour finishing the season with 734 points, placing him third on the NMHS career scoring list, behind only Tucker Burke and John Ndukwu, as of that year. Above are, from left to right, in front, Darnell Fikes and Jamie Scrimgeour; second row, Paul Marrazita, Jeff Rose, Neil Brooks, Jack Lavalette and Jim Wood; and in back, Coach Hibbard, Craig Wells, Patrick Heaton, Tom Halvorsen, Steve McCall, S. Yoakum and Peter Ciccone. Missing is Daniel Arciola. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.