Girl Scouts have long played a role in the Greater New Milford area. Above, Scouts are shown at a District I Rally in Washington Depot on May 11, 1955. The Girl Scouts and other recreational programs in Washington, including leisure activities, entertainment at recreation hall in the town hall, little league, swimming lessons, park and recreation, nature walks, Boy Scouts, New Preston Boys and Girls Club and more, will be discussed at the next Gunn Historical Museum's Washington History Club at Night Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. to view the museum's new exhibit, "Washington ,Connecticut: An American Story."