GE, seeking path through its 3rd century, ousts CEO

John Flannery is out as chairman and CEO at General Electric after less than two years. Lawrence Culp Jr. takes over. John Flannery is out as chairman and CEO at General Electric after less than two years. Lawrence Culp Jr. takes over. Photo: Richard Drew, AP



>>>Learn more about the Baker Hughes/GE merger ... less Industrial giant General Electric is naming H. Lawrence Culp Jr. as its chairman and CEO. Culp, former CEO and president of Danaher Corp., succeeds John Flannery.

>>>Learn more about the Baker ... more Industrial giant General Electric is naming H. Lawrence Culp Jr. as its chairman and CEO. Culp, former CEO and president of Danaher Corp., succeeds John Flannery. Photo: John Minchillo, AP

Baker Hughes operates in more than 90 countries. This office is in Broussard, La. Baker Hughes operates in more than 90 countries. This office is in Broussard, La. Photo: Bill Montgomery, Houston Chronicle

Baker Hughes' headquarters is in America Tower, 2929 Allen Parkway, in Houston. Baker Hughes' headquarters is in America Tower, 2929 Allen Parkway, in Houston. Photo: NA

The $32 billion merger deal could help revive the Houston company and shake up an oilfield services industry that was increasingly dominated by two international giants. The $32 billion merger deal could help revive the Houston company and shake up an oilfield services industry that was increasingly dominated by two international giants.

Martin S. Craighead, Baker Hughes CEO, would be replaced by Lorenzo Simonelli, GE Oil & Gas chief executive.

Martin S. Craighead, Baker Hughes CEO, would be replaced by Lorenzo Simonelli, GE Oil & Gas chief executive. Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

Martin Craighead, president and CEO of Baker Hughes, speaks at a company facility at 9110 Grogans Mill Road in The Woodlands. Martin Craighead, president and CEO of Baker Hughes, speaks at a company facility at 9110 Grogans Mill Road in The Woodlands. Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

The Baker Hughes AutoTrak steerable drill system. The Baker Hughes AutoTrak steerable drill system.

Baker Hughes trucks sit idle in a yard south of Hobbs, N.M., in this undated photo. The idle trucks are a sign of not just the company's current state, but of the oilfield as a whole as thousands of rigs and trucks sit idle awaiting better times. (Levi Hill/The News Sun via AP) less Baker Hughes trucks sit idle in a yard south of Hobbs, N.M., in this undated photo. The idle trucks are a sign of not just the company's current state, but of the oilfield as a whole as thousands of rigs and ... more Photo: Levi Hill, Associated Press

Baker Hughes stimulation vessels in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. (credit: Baker Hughes) Baker Hughes stimulation vessels in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. (credit: Baker Hughes) Photo: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes employees monitor a customer's wells from the company's operations center in Claremore, Okla. The Houston-based oil field services giant developed the round-the-clock monitoring system in an effort to help its customers bolster production. less Baker Hughes employees monitor a customer's wells from the company's operations center in Claremore, Okla. The Houston-based oil field services giant developed the round-the-clock monitoring system in an effort ... more Photo: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes employees monitor a customer's wells from the company's operations center in Claremore, Okla. Baker Hughes employees monitor a customer's wells from the company's operations center in Claremore, Okla. Photo: Baker Hughes





















Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close GE, seeking path through its 3rd century, ousts CEO 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — After less than two years and declines on several fronts at General Electric, John Flannery has been ousted as the leader of the century-old company.

Flannery took over for longtime CEO and Chairman Jeff Immelt in August 2017 with the company trying to re-establish its industrial roots, albeit a high-tech version of itself.

However, as Flannery has restructured the multinational conglomerate, its value has dipped below $100 billion and shares are down more than 35 percent this year, following a 45 percent decline in 2017.

It has not gotten any better.

The company was booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average this summer and last month, shares tumbled to a nine-year low after revealing that is marquee gas turbine was flawed, an 'oxidation issue" forcing the shutdown of a pair of power plants where they were in use.

GE warned Monday that it will miss its profit forecasts this year and it's taking a $23 billion charge related to its power business.

H. Lawrence Culp Jr. will take over as chairman and CEO immediately. The 55-year-old Culp was CEO and president of Danaher Corp. from 2000 to 2014. During that time, Danaher's market capitalization and revenues grew five-fold. He's already a member of GE's board.

That's a track record that GE, after 16 months of punishing declines, is hungry for.

The turnaround effort under Flannery does not appear to have gained the momentum desired by the board.

Just six months after taking over as CEO, Flannery said the company would be forced to pay $15 billion to make up for the miscalculations of an insurance subsidiary. While Wall Street was aware of the issues at GE's North American Life & Health, the size of the hit caught many off guard.

Flannery on the same day said that GE might take the radical step of splitting up the main company's three main components — aviation, health care and power — into separate businesses.

In June GE said it would spin off its health-care business and sell its interest in Baker Hughes, a massive oil services company. It's been selling off assets and trying to sharpen its focus since the recession, when it's finance division was hammered.

Flannery vowed to give GE more of a high-tech and industrial focus by honing in on aviation, power and renewable energy — businesses with big growth potential. The shift is historic for a company that defined the phrase "household name."

GE traces its roots to Thomas Edison and the invention of the light bulb, and the company grew with the American economy. At the start of the global financial crisis in 2008, it was one of the nation's biggest lenders, its appliances were sold by the millions to homeowners around the world and it oversaw a multinational media powerhouse including NBC television.

But the economic crises revealed how unwieldy General Electric had become, with broad exposure damage during economic downturns.

Shares of General Electric Co., based in Boston, surged almost 15 percent at the opening bell.