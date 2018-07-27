Flags to be lowered for airman who died in overseas accident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is directing U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff this weekend in honor of an airman who died while stationed in the United Arab Emirates.

The Democrat announced Friday that flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. That's the same day a funeral service will be held in New London for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Tyler Grotjan of Waterford.

U.S. Defense Department officials say the 26-year-old died July 12 at a medical center in Germany from injuries sustained in a non-combat incident at the Al Dhafra Air Base.

Malloy says Grotjan "gave his life in service to our nation, and he will never be forgotten."

The airman was about two months into a six-month deployment.