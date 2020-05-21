Flag display to recognize Memorial Day

New Milford Parks & Recreation invites residents to display an American flag outside their home or business this Memorial Day.

The town’s Memorial Day parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To recognize the holiday, Parks & Rec invites residents to display flags.

The department will provide a map to the public on Memorial Day at www.newmilfordrec.com and on Facebook.

The map will provide the location of all the flags on display.

Residents are encouraged to drive around to view the flags.

Those interested in having their flag on the map must register by May 20.

All flags should be display by May 24 to they are visible the following day, on Memorial Day.

Those wishing to share a photo of their flag are invited to upload the photo during online registration.

For more information, email MemorialDay2020@NewMilford.org.