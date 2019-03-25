Fitness center donated to homeless support group for women

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — An organization that helps homeless women and children is getting a new fitness center.

Planet Fitness has renovated the basement of Lydia's House of Hope in Somersworth and donated fitness equipment.

Staff at the center, Gov. Chris Sununu, and Planet Fitness staff were holding a ceremony for the new addition Monday.

Lydia's House of Hope offers counseling and support.