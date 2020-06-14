Fitchburg State gets grant to enhance career advising

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Fitchburg State University has received a quarter-million dollar grant to overhaul its career advising program.

The $250,000 grant from the David Educational Foundation will enable the university to build a new model for how it provides career advising and related services to students, as well as create a new internship and employer relations model, according to The Telegram & Gazette.

“The foundation’s latest investment will support career outcomes in connection to degrees and academic credit accumulation,” President Richard Lapidus said in a statement. “We are strategically focused on student success through career mapping, experiential learning and advising to expedite students’ pathways toward careers.”

The grant will benefit students and help launch their careers, said Melisa Alves, the school’s director of career services and advising.

“As we move forward with this work, along with our plans to build career communities, an internship program, and career readiness courses, we are confident our students will benefit greatly as we provide career services support that will prepare them for whichever step they decide to take upon graduating from Fitchburg State University,” she said.