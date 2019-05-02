‘Fit to a Tee’ to benefit museum

A “Fit to a Tee” clothing sale to benefit New Milford Historical Society & Museum will be held May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will feature men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, as well as shoes, handbags and accessories in great condition.

All sales will be final, with proceeds to benefit the museum.

Many participants will bring a variety of clothing items to sell the day of the event. If the clothing sells, the historical society will retain a small percentage of the sale, similar to a consignment store.

For more information, call the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave. at 860-354-3069.