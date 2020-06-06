Fishing: life has slowed down but fishing has picked up

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Only a kayak, paddle and life vest are needed. And maybe some fishing skills.

Kayak fishing has caught on as a popular past time during coronavirus. The activity is naturally isolating, a good excuse to leave the house, and can even provide some free food.

Doug Menefee has been out on the water at least once a week since quarantine, though the stay-at-home order didn’t effect his schedule. Fishing tournaments mean Menefee is normally kayak fishing often this time of the year.

The tournaments have been modified for coronavirus — instead of every kayak fisher hauling in their biggest catch of the day, fishers snap a photo of their catch on a measuring board and send it in, allowing for a catch and release-style fishing if competitors want.

“It’s good to get away,” he said.

The 51-year-old has competed in four tournaments since quarantine began. He started formally competing 10 years ago, having fished for decades. After wanting to elevate his fishing game, but not having the space or money for a boat, Menefee settled on a kayak.

The large differences he’s found between a boat and kayak are having to pay attention to weather conditions a lot more with a kayak and not being able to go as far out. But he’s able to go into shallow places boats can’t, and can find fish just about anywhere.

Since his first kayak, he’s upgraded to one with feet propellers as opposed to the standard hand paddles.

“We like to fish more than we like to paddle,” he said with a laugh.

He’s also joined two local fishing clubs — Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club and Bayou Coast Fishing Club.

Beginners can learn the basics of kayak fishing at Pack & Paddle, a Lafayette outdoor store, and chances are their guide will be Butch Ridgedell.

The 63-year-old started kayak fishing seven years ago after finding out about the sport from Australian co-workers.

“I started late,” he said. “I’m one of the older guys, but I keep up with younger guys.”

He competes in the same competitions as Menefee. Although Ridgedell hasn’t done as well this year as he has in the past, he’s enjoyed being able to catch and release this year. Ridgedell was looking forward to the largest kayak fishing event in the world, Ride The Bull Kayak Fishing Tournament in Grande Isle. Hundreds of fishermen typically swarm the island for a week of fun and fishing, but it has been postponed this year.

On his own time, Ridgedell has been able to catch some impressive fish. He’s just happy to be on the water though, calling it an “entirely different world.”

“This is the perfect sport for this kind of thing,” he said. “You can go, get away by yourself, while still seeing others.”

The same rings true for Beth Bella, who as been fishing her whole life but got more seriously into kayak fishing four years ago after her parents got a camp near Lake Fausse Pointe.

For her, kayak fishing has been helpful because she doesn’t have to worry about putting anyone at risk. And since she started working at home, the sport has been a good excuse to leave the house.

Fishing at the beginning of quarantine was productive and exciting for Bella, as it was spawning season — the fish were either large with eggs or protective over their babies.

She even managed to catch her personal best during quarantine, though it was on an aluminum boat.

The big difference between boat fishing and kayak fishing for Bella is the ability to go in shallow water and the lack of noise.

“You’re not scaring anything away,” she said. “Everything is coming right next to you. Fish, birds, alligators.”

When she can’t go out and fish on the lake, she’s either fishing behind the Broussard public library or in the Vermilion. And though she isn’t competing in the kayak fishing tournaments, she and a friend have a competition going to see who can catch the biggest fish in the Vermilion.

The best thing to come out of fishing for her is simply the food, enjoying a fish fry after a long day on the water.

“Good thing to do if you’re trying to avoid the grocery store. It’s kind of a primal thing though,” she said with a laugh.