Fishing charters worry over late Lake Erie ice boom removal

EVANS, N.Y. (AP) — Charter fishing boat captains on Lake Erie are worried their early-May business will suffer because of the relatively late removal of an ice boom across the Niagara River.

Charter Captain Bill Hanley tells WKBW the economic loss could reach $400,000 when you factor in charters, restaurants, hotels and other businesses. Hanley says people come from across the country for smallmouth bass fishing on Lake Erie in May.

The ice boom is designed to prevent ice jams in the Niagara River. The International Joint Commission determines when it's removed, depending on ice cover. The commission says removal is expected to begin on Monday.

Last year, the boom opening began April 10. Hanley says it can take two weeks for ice to flush out of the lake after the boom's removal.