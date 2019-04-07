https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Fishermen-s-breakfast-on-tap-13736577.php
Fishermen’s breakfast on tap
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Washington Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fishermen’s breakfast April 13 from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the New Preston Firehouse on Route 202.
The menu will include a choice of eggs any style or French toast, home fries, bacon, toast, or Egg Sandwiches and coffee and juice. A raffle drawing will be held at 11:30 a.m.
Breakfast will cost $7 for adults and $5 for children. Egg sandwiches will be $5.
