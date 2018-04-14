Fisherman’s breakfast set in New Preston

The Washington Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fisherman’s breakfast April 14 from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the New Preston firehouse on Route 202.

The menu will consist of eggs or French toast, home fries, bacon, toast, coffee and juice.

The cost is $7 for an adult breakfast, $5 for a child’s breakfast and $5 for an egg sandwich (bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese).

A raffle will be offered, with the drawing to take place at 11:30 a.m.