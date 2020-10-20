First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The season's first significant snowstorm of the year was dumping heavy amounts of precipitation in Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday and causing slippery driving conditions in the Dakotas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until early evening for portions of central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches were expected with higher amounts and record totals possible in some areas, the weather service said.

The Twin Cities area was included in the storm warning along with Hudson and River Falls, Wisconsin. The highest totals were expected to be along and south of Interstate 94, where many weather-related crashes were reported including a jackknifed semi-trailer west of Alexandria.

Travel was also difficult along many county and state highways in eastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota where snow amounts were expected to vary between 3 and 5 inches, the weather service said.