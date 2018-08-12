First responders brunch slated

A first responder appreciation brunch will be held Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall at 25 Danbury Road in New Milford.

Seatings will be offered at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The event will also be open all day for drop-in guests.

First responders can eat for free with a valid ID.

Admission for other guests will be $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and children 7 and older, and free for children under 7.

For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7966.