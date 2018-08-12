https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/First-responders-brunch-slated-13142603.php
First responders brunch slated
A first responder appreciation brunch will be held Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall at 25 Danbury Road in New Milford.
Seatings will be offered at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The event will also be open all day for drop-in guests.
First responders can eat for free with a valid ID.
Admission for other guests will be $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and children 7 and older, and free for children under 7.
For more information and reservations, call 860-354-7966.
