First medical marijuana dispensary in KC sells out in 2 days

It didn't take long for the Kansas City area's first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out.

The Kansas City Star reports that Fresh Green dispensary in Lee's Summit opened Monday and was sold out by the end of the day Tuesday. With only a small number of people allowed inside at one time, the wait to get in was long.

All told, the shop served about 500 customers. Bianca Sullivan, who owns the dispensary with her husband, said most people had to wait about 90 minutes to two hours.

Sullivan hopes the dispensary gets another delivery with 5-10 days from its St. Louis-area grower. Other Kansas City-area dispensaries appear to be weeks away from opening.

To buy the drug, people need approval from a doctor and a state medical marijuana card.