First flu deaths of season reported in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Public health officials are reporting the first flu-related deaths in Delaware in the 2018-2019 flu season.

Authorities said Wednesday that a 65-year-old man who was infected with Influenza A died last week, making him the first flu fatality. Officials say a 73-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman also died within the past few days after being infected with Influenza A.

All three individuals were residents of Sussex County and had underlying health conditions.

Officials say that as of Dec. 22, the most recent date for which statistics are available, there were 461 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in Delaware, more than double the 225 laboratory-confirmed cases reported at this time last year.

Officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine.