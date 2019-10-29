First experiment installed at Wyoming CO2 research site

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Researchers have installed the first experiment at a Wyoming power plant where they will study how to keep carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Dave Gribble with Wheat Ridge, Colorado-based TDA Research says work at the coal-fired power plant near Gillette should prove that a method to capture the gas that contributes to global warming works at larger scales.

Previously the firm tried its technique at the National Carbon Capture Center in Atlanta.

The Gillette News-Record reports TDA Research will now work with larger gas volumes at Basin Electric's Dry Fork Station.

Wyoming officials have allocated $15 million toward the $21 million research facility. The $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE to capture and profitably use CO2 will occupy five other research bays starting in late 2019 or early 2020.

