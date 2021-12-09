First case of omicron variant confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in a Virginia resident, the first case to be reported in the state, health officials said Thursday.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health said the variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of northwest Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period. The news release didn't disclose the person's condition or any additional details.