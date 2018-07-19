First 4 statues in Richmond women's monument fully funded

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first four statues have been commissioned for a new women's monument at Virginia's Capitol Square.

Richmond TV stations WRIC and WWBT reported Wednesday that the Virginia Capitol Foundation announced the four statues have been fully funded.

The commissioned statues are of Cockacoeske, a Pamunkey Indian leader; Anne Burras Laydon, a Jamestown settler; Virginia E. Randolph, an educational leader and the child of former slaves; and Adele Clark, a women's suffrage advocate.

Each statue costs $200,000.

Susan Allen, board chair of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, says the eight remaining statues are in various stages of fundraising. She says they will be commissioned when they are fully funded.