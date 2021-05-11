Firm's record spurs concerns about New Mexico utility merger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The track record of global energy giant Iberdrola's U.S. subsidiary Avangrid has sparked concerns among utility regulators and others as the company seeks approval for a multibillion-dollar merger with New Mexico’s largest electric provider.
Ashley Schannauer, a hearing examiner with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, said during a meeting Tuesday that utilities owned by Avangrid have been assessed a total of $25 million in penalties and disallowances in just the last 16 months for poor performance and customer service issues in Maine, Connecticut and New York.