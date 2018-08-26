Fires disrupting visitors at Montana's Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires that have kept portions of Glacier National Park closed for two weeks are scrambling visitors' plans and prompting some to cancel their trips.

Much of Glacier's famous Going-to-the-Sun-Road has been closed since August 12 due to a fire that's burned more than 19 square miles (50 square kilometers).

The Flathead Beacon reports it's the third time in four years that fires have shut down the iconic road. More than 140 miles of hiking trails in Glacier also were closed as of last week.

Phyllis Jackson owns a gift shop in Apgar Village near Lake McDonald. She says tourism usually slows in August but this year has been especially tough.

Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says final visitation numbers will come out next month.