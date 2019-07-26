https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Firemen-s-ball-on-tap-in-Sherman-14117459.php
Firemen’s ball on tap in Sherman
Sherman Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fireman’s ball Aug. 3 at the Sherman Town Hall’s lower parking lot.
The event, which has a theme of “Fire & Ice,” will feature a live band, door prizes, pick-a-prize raffle and a barbecue roast beef dinner.
Guests are invited to dress casually.
Tickets are $35 and are available online at www.shermanvfd.org and $40 at the door. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.
View Comments