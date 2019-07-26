Firemen’s ball on tap in Sherman

Sherman Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fireman’s ball Aug. 3 at the Sherman Town Hall’s lower parking lot.

The event, which has a theme of “Fire & Ice,” will feature a live band, door prizes, pick-a-prize raffle and a barbecue roast beef dinner.

Guests are invited to dress casually.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at www.shermanvfd.org and $40 at the door. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.