Firefighters rescue northeast Iowa man from grain bin

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Volunteer firefighters rescued a northeast Iowa man who became trapped in a grain bin.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports members of the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department were called Monday afternoon to a farm in Bremer County were a man was buried up to his waist in corn.

Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator, says the firefighters were able to remove the grain from around the man and finally free him after about three hours.

Ladage called it an "amazing situation" and noted that "seldom do we go to something like this, and they're able to walk away."

The rescued man wasn't identified.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com