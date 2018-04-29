Firefighters kept busy with 3 fires in Kenosha, no injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters had a busy day with three major fires breaking out within two hours of each other in Kenosha.

No one was hurt, but houses, condos, garages and vehicles were destroyed or damaged Saturday afternoon.

The first alarm came in around 2:45 p.m. from a two-story brick building housing eight condos on Kenosha's northwest side. Fire Chief Chuck Leipzig tells WGTD Radio the 13-year-old building is likely a total loss.

A second erupted when wind-whipped flames from a backyard burning pit spread to two garages and damaged several homes. Three cars, a motorcycle and a boat also were destroyed.

The third fire happened around 4:30 p.m. when an extension cord being used to charge a phone shorted out and set a bed on fire.